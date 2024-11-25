Jumbo Interactive Continues Share Buy-Back Program

Jumbo Interactive Limited (AU:JIN) has released an update.

Jumbo Interactive Limited has announced the continuation of its on-market buy-back strategy, with 3,695 ordinary fully paid securities repurchased recently, contributing to a total of 575,275 shares bought back to date. This move reflects the company’s ongoing efforts to optimize capital management and enhance shareholder value.

