Jumbo Interactive Boosts Share Value with Buy-Back

Jumbo Interactive Limited has announced a daily update on its ongoing on-market buy-back program, revealing the repurchase of 3,482 shares yesterday, contributing to a total of 593,100 shares bought back previously. This financial maneuver aims to enhance shareholder value by reducing the number of shares on the market, potentially increasing the value of remaining shares.

