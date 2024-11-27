Jumbo Interactive Announces Share Buy-Back Update

Jumbo Interactive Limited (AU:JIN) has released an update.
Jumbo Interactive Limited has updated its on-market buy-back program, reporting the purchase of 3,346 ordinary fully paid shares on the previous day, adding to a total of 582,606 shares bought back previously. This buy-back initiative indicates the company’s strategic move to potentially enhance shareholder value by reducing the number of shares outstanding.
