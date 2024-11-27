News & Insights

Jumbo Interactive Announces Share Buy-Back Update

November 27, 2024 — 05:08 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk

Jumbo Interactive Limited (AU:JIN) has released an update.

Jumbo Interactive Limited has updated its on-market buy-back program, reporting the purchase of 3,346 ordinary fully paid shares on the previous day, adding to a total of 582,606 shares bought back previously. This buy-back initiative indicates the company’s strategic move to potentially enhance shareholder value by reducing the number of shares outstanding.

For further insights into AU:JIN stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
