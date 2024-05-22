News & Insights

Jumbo Group Ltd Rallies Against Ransomware

May 22, 2024 — 08:19 pm EDT

Jumbo Group Ltd. (Singapore) (SG:42R) has released an update.

Jumbo Group Ltd., a major player in Singapore’s business sector, has swiftly addressed a recent ransomware attack, ensuring minimal disruption to operations and no evidence of data theft. The company is actively reviewing its cybersecurity measures and working with authorities and industry experts to fortify its digital defenses.

