July’s Top Contrarian Picks: 3 Stocks to Buy to Bet Against the Crowd

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

In investing, going against the grain can sometimes yield the greatest rewards, which is why I’ll be discussing some high-potential contrarian stock picks today. Contrarian investors have long understood the value of looking beyond popular choices and seeking out unconventional opportunities. It involves identifying stocks that are undervalued or overlooked by the majority of investors but have the potential for remarkable growth.

The article explores three stocks that offer bullish prospects for contrarian investors. What’s common in these stocks is that other popular options have largely overshadowed them, but their unique qualities and strategic approaches make them attractive bets against the crowd. The first stock has been transforming the e-commerce landscape in China and beyond. Despite intense competition, Its long-term strategies, strong financial performance, and focus on user satisfaction have positioned it for further growth.

The second one’s adoption of the Internal Foundry Model holds immense potential. By optimizing costs, improving operational efficiency, and offering strategic flexibility, it is poised to achieve significant benefits and improve its competitive position. Lastly, the third one’s strong market position, technological leadership, strategic partnerships, and capacity expansion plans make it a compelling choice for contrarian investors looking for long-term success and stability.

Contrarian Stock Picks: Alibaba Group (BABA)

Source: Kevin Chen Photography / Shutterstock.com

Alibaba’s (NYSE:BABA) three core consumption, cloud computing, and globalization strategies provide a diversified revenue stream and allow the company to target various market opportunities. The conglomerate stays competitive in the fast-paced consumer market by acquiring and retaining high-quality users, maintaining a consumer-centric approach, and creating new demand through supply-side innovations. The company’s investment in cloud computing positions it to capitalize on the increasing demand for computing power and AI applications, maximizing its market potential and driving long-term growth. This is just one of the many reasons why I think Alibaba is a leader among contrarian stock picks.

Additionally, by leveraging its advantage in China’s supply chain, Alibaba successfully serves global consumers through its international commerce business. Specifically, the company has plans to build core capabilities and expand its presence in theglobal market As a result, this will enable the conglomerate to tap into the growing international consumer base and establish itself as a global e-commerce leader.

Further, Alibaba’s recent organizational transformation into a holding company intensifies its agility. It also improves decision-making and innovation capabilities, promoting faster responses to market changes and unlocking shareholder value. The company’s capital management plans, including the spin-off and IPOs of its subsidiaries, optimize its capital structure, strengthen its cash position, and provide value realization opportunities for shareholders.

Also, Alibaba’s focus on putting users first, building a prosperous ecosystem, and driving technology-driven innovation will further boost its position in the market. By transforming Taobao into a comprehensive and satisfying user experience platform, increasing user engagement, and offering a wide range of content, products, and services, Alibaba is concentrating on creating a holistic and engaging user experience.

Moreover, Alibaba’s efforts in cost optimization, efficiency enhancement, and profitability improvement are expected to yield positive results. Finally, the company’s focus on user satisfaction, a prosperous ecosystem, and leveraging technology will contribute to further improvements in profitability.

Intel (INTC)

Source: JHVEPhoto / Shutterstock.com

The Internal Foundry Model implemented by Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) holds huge potential for value growth. Intel may achieve significant benefits across various aspects of its business by embracing market-based pricing, optimizing costs, and improving operational efficiency.

Also, cost reduction and efficiency gains are among Intel’s strategic goals. The Internal Foundry Model enables better cost control, reduced wastage, and more effective resource allocation, leading to substantial savings. Intel’s target of $8 billion to $10 billion in cost reductions by 2025 is ambitious but feasible under this model.

Further, there may be an improvement in Intel’s financial performance through greater transparency and accountability. With a dedicated P&L statement for the manufacturing group, Intel can make informed decisions, optimize costs, and improve margins. This will allow the company to benchmark its performance against industry peers, fostering a more competitive and efficient operational environment.

Moreover, the Internal Foundry Model offers strategic flexibility and a strong product portfolio. This empowers Intel’s business units to make informed decisions based on performance and price. The ability to choose between internal or external manufacturing options enables Intel to optimize its product roadmap, accelerate time to market, and meet diverse market demands.

Additionally, Intel can strengthen its ecosystem and partnerships by positioning itself as a competitive foundry partner. Ramping up its process nodes internally allows Intel to de-risk its processes for external customers and attract more foundry business. The expanded ecosystem increases Intel’s capabilities as an integrated device manufacturer. It drives collaboration with external partners, creating a win-win situation for all involved.

Lastly, the Internal Foundry Model drives Intel toward its long-term financial ambitions, including improved gross and operating margins, cost optimizations, and increased operational efficiency. Thus, this is among the best contrarian stock picks in my book.

Contrarian Stock Picks: TSMC (TSM)

Source: Sundry Photography / Shutterstock.com

TSMC (NYSE:TSM), also known as Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, is intensifying its long-term value creation and substantial benefits. This is based on its strong market position, technological leadership, strategic partnerships, capacity expansion, and financial stability.

With its advanced process technologies, TSMC stands at the forefront of the semiconductor industry. It includes the 3-nanometer (N3) and 2-nanometer (N2) nodes. These technologies ensure its continued competitiveness and market leadership. The company’s diverse market presence across various sectors mitigates risks and provides stability. Its focus on customer partnerships and excellent service strengthens its position in the market.

Also, TSMC’s ambitious expansion plans include the construction of factories in strategic locations and their overseas expansion. To that effect, TSMC’s expansion enables the company to meet the increasing demand for advanced semiconductor technologies worldwide. The company has strategic capacity planning, flexibility in adjusting capacity, and a focus on emerging trends like AI and 5G.

Moreover, TSMC has a strong financial position, with significant cash reserves and marketable securities. It allows the company to invest in research and development, expand production capabilities, and fund future growth initiatives. Financial stability and progress towards sustainable and increasing dividends ensure a balanced approach to capital allocation and sustainable growth.

Looking ahead, TSMC’s technological advancements, partnerships with industry leaders, and focus on developing cutting-edge solutions strongly position the company to capitalize on the increasing demand for semiconductors in various industries, including consumer electronics, automotive, telecommunications, and artificial intelligence. Finally, by maintaining its technological edge and continuously refining its manufacturing processes, TSM can match the evolving requirements of its customers and secure long-term partnerships. This makes it among my top contrarian stock picks.

As of this writing, Yiannis Zourmpanos was long BABA, INTC, and TSM. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

Yiannis Zourmpanos is the founder of Yiazou Capital Research, a stock-market research platform designed to elevate the due diligence process through in-depth business analysis.

More From InvestorPlace

The post July’s Top Contrarian Picks: 3 Stocks to Buy to Bet Against the Crowd appeared first on InvestorPlace.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.