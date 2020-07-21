July’s Decentralized Exchange Volumes Have Already Topped June’s Record, Reaching $1.6B

Decentralized exchange volumes have already broken the all-time high set in June, according to data from Dune Analytics.

Total traded volume for July passed $1.6 billion, as of Tuesday.Â

Four platforms â Uniswap, Curve, Balancer, and Bancor Network â have already surpassed their June volumes.

Balancer, one of the newest decentralized trading platforms, is close to doubling its June volume at $160 million, up 72% from $93 million at the end of last month.Â

âFor investors racing to get exposure to the newest decentralized finance (DeFi) projects, decentralized exchanges are the earliest and often only place to make those initial investments,â said Joseph Todaro, managing partner at Blocktown Capital.Â

