July’s Decentralized Exchange Volumes Have Already Topped June’s Record, Reaching $1.6B

Zack Voell CoinDesk
Aggregate volumes for decentralized trading platforms through July 21, 2020

Decentralized exchange volumes have already broken the all-time high set in June, according to data from Dune Analytics.

  • Total traded volume for July passed $1.6 billion, as of Tuesday.Â 
  • Four platforms â Uniswap, Curve, Balancer, and Bancor Network â have already surpassed their June volumes.
  • Balancer, one of the newest decentralized trading platforms, is close to doubling its June volume at $160 million, up 72% from $93 million at the end of last month.Â 
  • âFor investors racing to get exposure to the newest decentralized finance (DeFi) projects, decentralized exchanges are the earliest and often only place to make those initial investments,â said Joseph Todaro, managing partner at Blocktown Capital.Â 

Update (July 21, 17:50 UTC): This article has been updated with a comment from Blocktown Capital.

