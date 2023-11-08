July Soybeans Breach $14

Current soy prices are another double digits stronger in the beans, leaving Jan contract just 20c under the $14 mark and the July contract above it. Meal and soy oil are $11-$12/ton higher and 7-15 points weaker into the midweek’s day trade. Soybean futures were 2 to 9 ¾ cents in the red at the Tuesday close, ignoring the in-delivery November contract. There were 342 contracts issued for delivery according to CME, bringing the month to date total to 1,977 contracts. The new crop (aka Red) November contract was at a 67 cent discount to the January 2024. The new crop soy/corn ratio was at 2.54. Soymeal futures rallied back for a Turnaround Tuesday, finishing 1.8% to 2.2% in the black. Soybean Oil futures closed 116 to 131 points in the red on pressure from diesel and crude oil. That left the Dec at a net 13 point gain for the week through the two sessions.

Monthly export data from Census showed 2.47 MMT of soybeans, 989k MT of soymeal, and 13k MT of soy oil were exported during September. For soybeans that was a 42% increase from August and a 19% increase yr/yr.

Chinese customs data showed total soybean imports in October slightly below 5.2 MMT. That was down 28% from September, but still up 25% vs. October 2022. Their YTD imports from all origins have reached 82.5 MMT, up 14% from 2022.

Nov 23 Soybeans closed at $13.48 3/4, up 8 1/4 cents, currently up 18 1/4 cents

Nearby Cash was $13.00 5/8, down 1/2 cent,

Jan 24 Soybeans closed at $13.62, down 2 cents, currently up 18 1/2 cents

Mar 24 Soybeans closed at $13.74, down 4 1/2 cents, currently up 17 cents

