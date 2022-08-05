July Returns Strong Jobs Numbers

U.S. stock futures dip in pre-market today following the report of strong job additions in July. Market participants are worried that a tight labor market will reduce concerns of a near-term recession and allow the Fed to continue its aggressive interest rate hike and monetary tightening.

The Department of Labor reported that Non-farm Payrolls in July came in at 528,000 compared to the consensus estimate of 236,000. Moreover, job additions in June were revised upward to 398,000 from 372,000 reported earlier. Job addition in July was the best since February.

The Unemployment Rate dropped to 3.5% in July from 3.6% in June. The consensus estimate was 3.6%. Average Hourly Earnings increased 0.5% in July compared with the consensus estimate of 0.3%. Wage rate in June was also revised upward to 0.4% from 0.3% reported earlier.

Year over year, wage rate increased 5.2% in July , in line with the previous month’s gain. A higher wage rate is one of the primary sources of mounting inflation. Average Work Week came in at 34.6, flat with the previous month.

July’s job data indicates that the economy needs to go a long way to cool current inflationary pressure. Next week’s Consumer Price Index data will be of utmost importance in this regard. The next move of the Fed regarding the benchmark interest rate will depend on data.

The second-quarter 2022 earnings season maintains it momentum. DraftKings Inc. DKNG has reported quarterly loss of $0.50 per share, narrower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.76 per share. The gaming major posted revenues of $466.19 million, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 6.38%.

Aviation-based wireless service provider Gogo Inc. GOGO reported quarterly earnings of $0.17 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.15 per share. The top line came in at $97.84 million, exceeding the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 2.71%.

High-tech original equipment manufacturer Trimble Inc. TRMB has registered quarterly earnings of $0.64 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.61 per share. The company posted revenues of $941.2 million, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.92%.

Technology-based transportation equipment provider Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp. WAB came out with quarterly earnings of $1.23 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.22 per share. The company posted revenues of $2.05 billion, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.66%.

On the M&A front, the online retailing behemoth Amazon.com Inc. AMZN has decided to acquire Roomba maker iRobot Corp. IRBT in an all-cash deal valued at $1.7 billion. The deal will strengthen Amazon’s presence in the consumer robotics space.

Free: Top Stocks for the $30 Trillion Metaverse Boom

The metaverse is a quantum leap for the internet as we currently know it - and it will make some investors rich. Just like the internet, the metaverse is expected to transform how we live, work and play. Zacks has put together a new special report to help readers like you target big profits. The Metaverse - What is it? And How to Profit with These 5 Pioneering Stocks reveals specific stocks set to skyrocket as this emerging technology develops and expands.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.