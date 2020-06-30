July may put EUR/USD bulls back in charge after month-end dip

June 30 (Reuters) - Month-end flows could push EUR/USD to test key support , but a steep drop appears unlikely, with euro zone economics and Fed expectations likely to put bulls back in charge in July.

Though below the ECB's target, above-forecast euro zone June HICP could underpin inflation expectations. The euro zone 5-year/5-year inflation-linked swaps EUIL5YF5Y=R trend remains bullish, threatening key resistance.

EUR/USD options highlight upside risks with 1-week, 1-month and 3-month risk reversals EUR1MRR=FN showing vol premiums for calls exceeding those for puts, implying investors expect gains. Investor purchases of EUR/USD call options, even as EUR/USD dips , bolster those expectations.

BlackRock upgraded European stocks to "overweight" which could drive flows into the euro, while the EU agreed a safe list of 14 countries from which the bloc will allow non-essential travel to help tourism.

Fed expectations should limit any dollar gains, with rallying fed funds futures pricing in slightly negative rates beginning May 2021 FFK1 and going deeper into negative territory until April 2022 FFJ2.

If EUR/USD fails to sustain a move below 1.1165/70 support the recent consolidation of the March-June rally should resolve with a break to new trend highs.

For more click on FXBUZ

eur/usdhttps://tmsnrt.rs/38pLudX

eur/infhttps://tmsnrt.rs/2BrHGMS

eur/volhttps://tmsnrt.rs/3iiqt9d

(Christopher Romano is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

