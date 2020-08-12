Abstract Stock Futuristic
July Index Scorecard: Silver Becomes Top Performer as Market Continues Upward Trend

Overall, July saw generally positive performance across most markets and indexes, maintaining the upward trend started in April.

The Nasdaq Commodity Silver ER (NQCISIER) Index earned the top spot with a gain of 29.9%. Also showing strong performance were the Nasdaq Green Economy Indexes, which as a group performed the best on average, supported in part by the Nasdaq OMX Wind (GRNWIND) Index, the second-best performer overall with a 24.2% gain on the month.

The Nasdaq Commodity Natural Gas ER (NQCINGER) Index, which had held the bottom spot since May, was replaced by the Nasdaq Junior Biotechnology (NBIJR) Index with a loss of 4.3%.

July 2020 Index Scorecard

View full report. 

Nasdaq has more than 40,000 indexes that track all asset classes from nearly all geographies. Our Nasdaq Global Index Watch (GIW) feed provides index weights and components, along with Corporate Actions and historical data, via an easy-to-use web interface. Click here to learn more.

To learn more about the Nasdaq-100 Index, visit www.nasdaq.com/Nasdaq-100.

Nasdaq® is a registered trademark of Nasdaq, Inc. The information contained above is provided for informational and educational purposes only, and nothing contained herein should be construed as investment advice, either on behalf of a particular security or an overall investment strategy. Neither Nasdaq, Inc. nor any of its affiliates makes any recommendation to buy or sell any security or any representation about the financial condition of any company. Statements regarding Nasdaq-listed companies or Nasdaq proprietary indexes are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Investors should undertake their own due diligence and carefully evaluate companies before investing. ADVICE FROM A SECURITIES PROFESSIONAL IS STRONGLY ADVISED. © 2018. Nasdaq, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

