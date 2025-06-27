Julong Holding Limited Completes Initial Public Offering on Nasdaq, Raising $5 Million

Julong Holding Limited closed its IPO, raising $5 million by offering 1.25 million shares at $4 each.

Julong Holding Limited announced the completion of its initial public offering (IPO) of 1,250,000 Class A ordinary shares at a price of $4.00 per share, raising gross proceeds of $5.0 million. The shares began trading on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol "JLHL." Julong plans to use the proceeds for strategic acquisitions, expansion into new markets, and investment in research and development in the intelligent integrated solutions sector. Additionally, the underwriter has the option to purchase up to 187,500 additional shares. The offering's registration has been filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, and a prospectus is available for potential investors.

Potential Positives

Julong Holding Limited successfully closed its initial public offering, raising gross proceeds of US$5.0 million, which provides the company with capital for growth initiatives.

The company's Class A ordinary shares began trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market, enhancing its visibility and accessibility to a broader range of investors.

Proceeds from the offering are earmarked for strategic acquisitions and investments, indicating a focused growth strategy aimed at strengthening its market position.

Julong's intent to expand research and development efforts highlights its commitment to innovation in the intelligent integrated solutions industry.

Potential Negatives

The offering price of US$4.00 per share may indicate a lack of investor confidence, as the total proceeds from the IPO were relatively low at US$5 million, which could limit the company's growth and strategic initiatives.

The company may face significant challenges in fulfilling its ambitious plans for expansion and development, as suggested by the forward-looking statements that highlight inherent risks and uncertainties affecting actual results.

The requirement for the underwriter to exercise their option to purchase additional shares within 45 days could indicate uncertainty in the initial demand for the company's shares, potentially reflecting a lack of widespread market interest.

FAQ

What is Julong Holding Limited's IPO offering details?

Julong Holding Limited closed its IPO of 1,250,000 Class A shares at $4.00 per share, raising $5 million.

When did Julong's shares begin trading?

Julong's Class A ordinary shares began trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market on June 26, 2025, under the ticker symbol "JLHL."

What will Julong do with the funds from the IPO?

Julong plans to use the IPO proceeds for strategic acquisitions, market expansion, R&D, and general corporate purposes.

Who was the underwriter for this offering?

US Tiger Securities, Inc. acted as the sole book-runner for Julong's initial public offering.

How can investors obtain the final prospectus for the IPO?

The final prospectus can be obtained from US Tiger Securities, Inc. or downloaded from the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

BEIJING, June 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Julong Holding Limited (“Julong” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: JLHL), a growth-oriented provider of intelligent integrated solutions, today announced the closing of its initial public offering (the “Offering”) of 1,250,000 Class A ordinary shares, at a public offering price of US$4.00 per share (the “Offering Price”). The Company’s Class A ordinary shares began trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market on June 26, 2025, under the ticker symbol “JLHL.”





The aggregate gross proceeds from the Offering were US$5.0 million, before deducting underwriting discounts and other related expenses. The Company intends to use the net proceeds for (i) pursuing strategic acquisitions and investment opportunities to strengthen its market position and further enhancing its competitiveness in the intelligent integrated solutions industry, (ii) expanding into a wider customer base and more geographical markets in mainland China and internationally, (iii) investment in research and development to expand the capabilities of its technology in both hardware and software domains, and (iv) general corporate purposes.





In addition, the Company has granted the underwriter an option, exercisable within 45 days from the date of the Offering, to purchase up to an aggregate of 187,500 additional Class A ordinary shares at the Offering Price, less underwriting discounts and commissions.





US Tiger Securities, Inc. acted as the sole book-runner for the Offering.





A registration statement related to these securities has been filed with, and declared effective by, the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities described herein, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.





This offering is being made only by means of a prospectus forming part of the effective registration statement. The final prospectus relating to the Offering was filed with the SEC and is available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Copies of the final prospectus relating to the Offering may be obtained, when available, by contacting US Tiger Securities, Inc. at 437 Madison Avenue, 27th Floor, New York, NY 10022, United States, or by telephone at +1-646-978-5188, or by email at



ECM@ustigersecurities.com



.







About Julong







Founded in 1997, Julong is a growth-oriented professional provider of intelligent integrated solutions to public utilities, commercial properties, and multifamily residential properties operating at scale in China. The Company’s comprehensive suite of intelligent integrated solutions includes systems for intelligent security, fire protection, parking, toll collection, broadcasting, identification, data room, emergency command, and city management. Since its inception, Julong has focused on the successful and on-time execution of complex projects, through its “deliveries before deadline” and “customers first” initiatives. As Julong continues to cross-sell its service and solution offerings and advance its purpose-built technologies, the Company is well-positioned to achieve economies of scale and capture future opportunities.





For more information, please visit:



ir.julongzx.com



.







Forward-Looking Statements









This press release contains statements that may constitute “forward-looking” statements which are made pursuant to the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements relating to the anticipated size of the initial public offering and the expected trading commencement and closing dates. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as “will,” “would,” “may,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “aims,” “future,” “continues,” “could,” “should,” “target,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “estimates,” “likely to,” and similar expressions. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company’s beliefs, plans, and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including: uncertainties related to market conditions, the satisfaction of customary closing conditions related to the initial public offering, the completion of the initial public offering on the anticipated terms, or at all, and other factors discussed in the “Risk Factors” section of the preliminary and final prospectus that forms a part of the effective registration statement filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.









For investor and media inquiries, please contact:







In China:







Investor Relations:







Email: ir@julongzx.com





The Piacente Group, Inc.





Jenny Cai





Tel: +86 (10) 6508-0677





Email: julong@thepiacentegroup.com





In the United States:





The Piacente Group, Inc.





Brandi Piacente





Tel: +1-212-481-2050





Email: julong@thepiacentegroup.com



