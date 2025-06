Julong Holding Limited Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering on Nasdaq

Julong Holding Limited has priced its IPO at $4.00 per share, aiming to raise $5 million through 1.25 million shares.

Julong Holding Limited announced the pricing of its initial public offering (IPO) of 1,250,000 Class A ordinary shares at $4.00 each, aiming to raise about $5.0 million, pending the underwriter's option to purchase additional shares. The shares are set to trade on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol "JLHL," with trading expected to start on June 26, 2025. The offering is anticipated to close on June 27, 2025, subject to standard conditions. US Tiger Securities, Inc. is the sole book-runner for this IPO. Julong, established in 1997, provides intelligent integrated solutions mainly for public utilities and commercial properties in China, with a focus on timely project execution. The release also includes forward-looking statements regarding the IPO and associated risks.

BEIJING, June 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Julong Holding Limited (“Julong” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: JLHL), a growth-oriented provider of intelligent integrated solutions, today announced the pricing of its initial public offering (the “Offering”) of 1,250,000 Class A ordinary shares, par value US$0.0001 per share, at an initial public offering price of US$4.00 per share for a total offering size of approximately US$5.0 million, assuming the underwriter does not exercise its option to purchase additional Class A ordinary shares. The Company’s Class A ordinary shares have been approved for listing on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the ticker symbol “JLHL” and are expected to begin trading on June 26, 2025 Eastern Time. The Offering is expected to close on June 27, 2025 Eastern Time, subject to customary closing conditions.





In addition, the Company has granted to the underwriter an option, exercisable within 45 days from the date of the Offering, to purchase up to an aggregate of 187,500 additional Class A ordinary shares at the initial public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions.





US Tiger Securities, Inc. acted as the sole book-runner for the Offering.





A registration statement related to these securities has been filed with, and declared effective by, the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities described herein, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.





This offering is being made only by means of a prospectus forming part of the effective registration statement. A copy of the final prospectus relating to the Offering may be obtained, when available, by contacting US Tiger Securities, Inc. at 437 Madison Avenue, 27th Floor, New York, NY 10022, United States, or by telephone at +1-646-978-5188, or by email at



ECM@ustigersecurities.com



.







About Julong







Founded in 1997, Julong is a growth-oriented professional provider of intelligent integrated solutions to public utilities, commercial properties, and multifamily residential properties operating at scale in China. The Company’s comprehensive suite of intelligent integrated solutions includes systems for intelligent security, fire protection, parking, toll collection, broadcasting, identification, data room, emergency command, and city management. Since its inception, Julong has focused on the successful and on-time execution of complex projects, through its “deliveries before deadline” and “customers first” initiatives. As Julong continues to cross-sell its service and solution offerings and advance its purpose-built technologies, the Company is well-positioned to achieve economies of scale and capture future opportunities.





For more information, please visit: ir.julongzx.com.







Forward-Looking Statements









This press release contains statements that may constitute “forward-looking” statements which are made pursuant to the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements relating to the anticipated size of the initial public offering and the expected trading commencement and closing dates. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as “will,” “would,” “may,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “aims,” “future,” “continues,” “could,” “should,” “target,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “estimates,” “likely to,” and similar expressions. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company’s beliefs, plans, and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including: uncertainties related to market conditions, the satisfaction of customary closing conditions related to the initial public offering, the completion of the initial public offering on the anticipated terms, or at all, and other factors discussed in the “Risk Factors” section of the preliminary and final prospectus that forms a part of the effective registration statement filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.









For investor and media inquiries, please contact:







In China:







Investor Relations:







Email: ir@julongzx.com





The Piacente Group, Inc.





Jenny Cai





Tel: +86 (10) 6508-0677





Email: julong@thepiacentegroup.com





In the United States:





The Piacente Group, Inc.





Brandi Piacente





Tel: +1-212-481-2050





Email: julong@thepiacentegroup.com



