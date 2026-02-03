Julius Bär Gruppe (JBARF) Price Target Increased by 10.28% to 87.76

The average one-year price target for Julius Bär Gruppe (OTCPK:JBARF) has been revised to $87.76 / share. This is an increase of 10.28% from the prior estimate of $79.58 dated November 16, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $73.43 to a high of $100.88 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 54.75% from the latest reported closing price of $56.71 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 251 funds or institutions reporting positions in Julius Bär Gruppe. This is an decrease of 56 owner(s) or 18.24% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to JBARF is 0.41%, an increase of 2.24%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 24.78% to 34,318K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,953K shares representing 1.44% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,878K shares , representing an increase of 2.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JBARF by 0.48% over the last quarter.

MIEIX - MFS Institutional International Equity Fund holds 2,277K shares representing 1.11% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,208K shares , representing an increase of 3.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JBARF by 11.64% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 1,840K shares representing 0.90% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,787K shares , representing an increase of 2.85%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JBARF by 11.06% over the last quarter.

VTRIX - Vanguard International Value Fund Investor Shares holds 1,595K shares representing 0.78% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,207K shares , representing an increase of 24.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JBARF by 40.42% over the last quarter.

NYVTX - Davis New York Venture Fund holds 1,563K shares representing 0.76% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

