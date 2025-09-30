Julius Bär Gruppe AG - Depositary Receipt (JBAXY) Price Target Increased by 24.19% to 20.55

The average one-year price target for Julius Bär Gruppe AG - Depositary Receipt (OTCPK:JBAXY) has been revised to $20.55 / share. This is an increase of 24.19% from the prior estimate of $16.55 dated September 12, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $11.96 to a high of $34.32 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 80.57% from the latest reported closing price of $11.38 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 11 funds or institutions reporting positions in Julius Bär Gruppe AG - Depositary Receipt. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 10.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to JBAXY is 0.03%, an increase of 26.13%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 28.79% to 154K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Henry James International Management holds 76K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Rhumbline Advisers holds 47K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 47K shares , representing a decrease of 1.89%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JBAXY by 12.11% over the last quarter.

APIE - ActivePassive International Equity ETF holds 23K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 59K shares , representing a decrease of 154.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JBAXY by 63.96% over the last quarter.

GAMMA Investing holds 5K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6K shares , representing a decrease of 25.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JBAXY by 34.22% over the last quarter.

Paradigm Asset Management Co holds 2K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.