Julius Baer’s M&A currency looks fragile

(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist. The opinions expressed are their own.)

LONDON (Reuters Breakingviews) - Julius Baer’s M&A plans rest on surprisingly fragile foundations. Riding a 2021 stock market rally, the $14 billion Swiss wealth manager on Wednesday https://www.juliusbaer.com/index.php?eID=dumpFile&t=f&f=83238&token=bc3b986f89b12c0ded5e0ce338cf7898f1d6eee4 banked a 55% increase in annual net profit to 1.1 billion Swiss francs. Having already met the key targets of his 2020 business plan https://www.breakingviews.com/considered-view/julius-baer-ceo-embraces-bleaker-wealth-era, Chief Executive Philipp Rickenbacher is rightly keen for a deal. A 5% share price decline on the back of a narrow cost miss suggests he should move sooner rather than later. 

The market reaction looks harsh given costs overshot analysts’ consensus by just 2% in the second half of the year. Everything else looks solid. Its 16.4% common equity Tier 1 ratio is twice the regulatory minimum, and shares are trading at around 3.1 times book value, against 1.3 times for UBS. That gives Rickenbacher ammunition to buy a rival, perhaps $2 billion EFG International. Wednesday’s slip is a reminder of how quickly fortunes can flip, especially in choppy markets. Better to move while the going is good. (By Lisa Jucca)

