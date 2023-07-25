News & Insights

Julius Baer to end business with Russian-domiciled clients - letter

Credit: REUTERS/ARND WIEGMANN

July 25, 2023 — 05:26 am EDT

Written by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi for Reuters ->

ZURICH, July 25 (Reuters) - Swiss private bank Julius Baer BAER.S will end all business with clients based in Russia, it told them in a letter seen by Reuters, as wealth managers navigate a widening net of sanctions and restrictions related to Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

Julius Baer will end all business with clients domiciled in the Russian Federation by no later than Dec. 31, the letter said, while wealth management activities such as mandates managing clients' investments, credit agreements, and credit card contracts, would be terminated by end-September.

Julius Baer declined to comment.

(Reporting by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi, editing by John Revill)

((brenna.neghaiwi@thomsonreuters.com; +41 58 306 77 35;))

