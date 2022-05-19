Julius Baer sets more ambitious targets for 2025

Corrects to show 5% drop in assets under management was "year-to-date" not "year-on-year" in first paragraph

ZURICH, May 19 (Reuters) - Julius Baer BAER.S on Thursday confirmed its 2022 targets and presented new, more ambitious mid-term targets after assets under management fell 5% year-to-date at the end of April, the Swiss wealth manager said.

For the period from 2023 to 2025, Julius Baer targets an adjusted cost/income ratio of below 64% and an adjusted pre-tax margin of 28 to 31 basis points by 2025, Julius Baer said in a statement.

Julius Baer had previously targeted a cost-income ratio of below 67% and a pre-tax margin of 25-28 basis points by 2022.

(Reporting by Silke Koltrowitz, Editing by Miranda Murray)

((silke.koltrowitz@thomsonreuters.com; +41 41 528 3638;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.