Julius Baer sets more ambitious targets for 2025

ZURICH, May 19 (Reuters) - Julius Baer BAER.S on Thursday confirmed its 2022 targets and presented new, more ambitious mid-term targets after assets under management fell 5% year-to-date at the end of April, the Swiss wealth manager said.

For the period from 2023 to 2025, Julius Baer targets an adjusted cost/income ratio of below 64% and an adjusted pre-tax margin of 28 to 31 basis points by 2025, Julius Baer said in a statement.

Julius Baer had previously targeted a cost-income ratio of below 67% and a pre-tax margin of 25-28 basis points by 2022.

