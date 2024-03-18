Julius Baer Sees Growth In Adj. Profit By 2025; To Reach Net Zero By 2050

(RTTNews) - Swiss banker Julius Baer Group Ltd. (JBARF.PK, JBAXY.PK) Monday said it sees annual growth in adjusted pre-tax profit in excess of 10 percent over the 2023-2025. The company also issued an update to its climate strategy.

In its 2023-2025 financial targets, the company expects adjusted pre-tax margin of 28 to 31 basis points by 2025, and adjusted cost/income ratio of below 64 percent by 2025.

The company also sees adjusted return on CET1 capital of at least 30 percent over the 2023-2025 cycle.

Julius Baer has also launched a climate strategy to reach net zero by 2050. This includes ambitious interim targets and the decarbonisation of treasury and proprietary portfolios.

For the long term, the company reaffirmed its commitment to achieve net-zero emissions on its treasury, lending, and mortgage books by 2050, and on its operational emissions by 2030.

Further, the firm said its Sustainability Report 2023 includes near-term targets that have been validated by SBTi (Science Based Targets initiative), which ensure that the company's efforts in reducing emissions are in line with the goals set by the Paris Agreement.

Julius Baer further said it is supporting the two long-term reforestation projects in Indonesia and Panama.

