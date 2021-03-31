Julius Baer says ban on acquisitions lifted by Swiss watchdog FINMA

Contributor
John Miller Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Swiss market watchdog FINMA has lifted a ban on large acquisitions it levied against Julius Baer last year for failings in combating money laundering, the Swiss private bank said on Wednesday.

ZURICH, March 31 (Reuters) - Swiss market watchdog FINMA has lifted a ban on large acquisitions it levied against Julius Baer BAER.S last year for failings in combating money laundering, the Swiss private bank said on Wednesday.

"Julius Baer welcomes the lifting of the ban on complex acquisitions given the significant progress the bank has made in strengthening its company-wide risk management, particularly with regard to money laundering prevention," the bank said in a statement.

(Reporting by John Miller; Editing by Michael Shields)

((J.Miller@thomsonreuters.com; +41 58 306 7734; Reuters Messaging: j.miller.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters