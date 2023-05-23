News & Insights

Julius Baer reports more money inflows after slow start to 2023

Credit: REUTERS/ARND WIEGMANN

May 23, 2023 — 01:04 am EDT

ZURICH, May 23 (Reuters) - Julius Baer BAER.S saw a 1% rise in its assets under management and 3.5 billion Swiss francs ($3.94 billion) in net money inflows in the first four months of the year, the Swiss wealth manager said on Tuesday.

The bank, which competes with UBS UBSG.S and Credit Suisse CSGN.S in managing the investments of the wealthy and ultra-wealthy, is tipped to benefit from the troubles that led to Credit Suisse's takeover by its bigger rival and uncertainty over the future of the combined bank.

However, some analysts have said it may take time before the turmoil's full impact will be reflected in Julius Baer's accounts.

($1 = 0.8889 Swiss francs)

(Reporting by Tomasz Janowski and Oliver Hirt; Editing by Rachel More)

