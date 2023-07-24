News & Insights

Julius Baer reports 18% H1 net profit rise

July 24, 2023 — 01:05 am EDT

Written by Noele Illien for Reuters ->

ZURICH, July 24 (Reuters) - Swiss private bank Julius Baer BAER.S reported an 18% increase in net profit for the first half of 2023 on Monday as it said it also increased its assets under management and attracted more money from rich clients.

The Zurich-based wealth manager said net profit attributable to shareholders rose to 531 million Swiss francs ($613.23 million) from 451 million Swiss francs a year earlier.

($1 = 0.8659 Swiss francs)

