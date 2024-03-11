News & Insights

Julius Baer proposes two new board members

March 11, 2024 — 02:02 am EDT

Written by Noele Illien for Reuters ->

ZURICH, March 11 (Reuters) - Julius Baer BAER.S on Monday said it will propose Bruce Fletcher and Andrea Sambo as new members of the Board of Directors at its upcoming annual general meeting on April 11.

They would take the seats vacated by Gilbert Achermann, who has reached his maximum term of office for Baer board members and David Nicol, whose departure was announced in connection to the bank's hefty involvement with collapsed real estate empire Signa Group.

