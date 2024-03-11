Julius Baer proposes two new board members

ZURICH, March 11 (Reuters) - Julius Baer BAER.S on Monday said it will propose Bruce Fletcher and Andrea Sambo as new members of the Board of Directors at its upcoming annual general meeting on April 11.

They would take the seats vacated by Gilbert Achermann, who has reached his maximum term of office for Baer board members and David Nicol, whose departure was announced in connection to the bank's hefty involvement with collapsed real estate empire Signa Group.

(Reporting by Noele Illien; editing by Bartosz Dabrowski)

