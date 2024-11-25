Julius Baer price target raised to CHF 61.40 from CHF 60 at Citi

Citi raised the firm’s price target on Julius Baer (JBAXY) to CHF 61.40 from CHF 60 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares.
