Julius Baer price target lowered to CHF 59 from CHF 61 at RBC Capital

RBC Capital analyst Anke Reingen lowered the firm’s price target on Julius Baer (JBAXY) to CHF 59 from CHF 61 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares.

