Julius Baer posts 8% AuM drop, margin boost in first four months

ZURICH, May 19 (Reuters) - Julius Baer BAER.S saw assets under management fall 8% in the first four months of 2020 to 392 billion Swiss francs ($403.38 billion), the Swiss private bank said on Tuesday, even as a hit to markets from coronavirus turmoil boosted its gross margins.

"We are pleased to be able to report a strong start to the year, although it is clearly too early to assess with any certainty the impact of the COVID-19 crisis on the global economy, the financial markets, and the results of Julius Baer for the remainder of 2020," Chief Executive Philipp Rickenbacher said in a statement.

Gross margins rose to 95 basis points as it saw an exceptional increase in trading volumes.

($1 = 0.9718 Swiss francs)

(Reporting by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi, editing by John Miller)

((brenna.neghaiwi@thomsonreuters.com; +41 58 306 77 35;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.