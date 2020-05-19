Julius Baer posts 8% AuM drop, margin boost in first four months

Contributor
Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Julius Baer saw assets under management fall 8% in the first four months of 2020 to 392 billion Swiss francs ($403.38 billion), the Swiss private bank said on Tuesday, even as a hit to markets from coronavirus turmoil boosted its gross margins.

ZURICH, May 19 (Reuters) - Julius Baer BAER.S saw assets under management fall 8% in the first four months of 2020 to 392 billion Swiss francs ($403.38 billion), the Swiss private bank said on Tuesday, even as a hit to markets from coronavirus turmoil boosted its gross margins.

"We are pleased to be able to report a strong start to the year, although it is clearly too early to assess with any certainty the impact of the COVID-19 crisis on the global economy, the financial markets, and the results of Julius Baer for the remainder of 2020," Chief Executive Philipp Rickenbacher said in a statement.

Gross margins rose to 95 basis points as it saw an exceptional increase in trading volumes.

($1 = 0.9718 Swiss francs)

(Reporting by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi, editing by John Miller)

((brenna.neghaiwi@thomsonreuters.com; +41 58 306 77 35;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters