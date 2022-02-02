Julius Baer posts 55% profit rise for 2021

ZURICH, Feb 2 (Reuters) - Julius Baer BAER.S on Wednesday posted a 55% rise in 2021 net profit, as client trading and a rise in fees it generates from manging money helped generate record earnings.

Net profit for the year rose to 1.083 billion Swiss francs ($1.18 billion) from 699 millon francs in 2000.

Switzerland's third-largest listed bank said it would propose an increased dividend of 2.60 francs per share, as compared to the 1.75 francs it paid out for 2020. It also announced a new share buy-back programme of up to 400 million francs.

($1 = 0.9209 Swiss francs)

