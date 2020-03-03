Julius Baer nominates Meissner, Shih for board seats

Michael Shields Reuters
Swiss wealth manager Julius Baer Group nominated former Bank of America Merrill Lynch investment banking head Christian Meissner and UBS Asia veteran Kathryn Shih for seats on its board of directors.

Meissner would take up his mandate after the annual shareholders meeting vote on April 16, while Shih would start from September, it said in a statement on Tuesday.

Paul Chow will not stand for re-election given Baer's age limits for board members.

Chairman Romeo Lacher said both new members had excellent reputations in the financial industry, strategic expertise, and familiarity with the regulatory environment.

"Kathryn's exceptional experience in Asia and Christian's deep understanding in markets will be of particular relevance for us," he added.

