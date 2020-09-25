Julius Baer must pay around 150 mln sfr to Germany - court rules

Contributor
John Revill Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ARND WIEGMANN

Switzerland's highest court has ordered Julius Baer to pay a total of around 150 million Swiss francs ($162 million) following a claim by the German agency which oversaw the privatisation of East German state assets.

ZURICH, Sept 25 (Reuters) - Switzerland's highest court has ordered Julius Baer BAER.S to pay a total of around 150 million Swiss francs ($162 million) following a claim by the German agency which oversaw the privatisation of East German state assets.

The claim by the Federal Agency for Special Tasks Related to Reunification related to a claim against former Bank Cantrade, which was acquired by Julius Baer in 2005.

The matter is related to unauthorised withdrawals between 1990 and 1992 from a Cantrade account of a foreign trade company established in East Germany.

The payment, which includes interest, is fully covered by a provision Julius Baer booked in December 2019, the Swiss bank said.

($1 = 0.9265 Swiss francs)

(Reporting by John Revill; editing by Thomas Seythal)

((John.Revill@thomsonreuters.com; +41 58306 7022; Reuters Messaging: john.revill.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More