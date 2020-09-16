Julius Baer In Talks To Resolve FIFA Matter - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Julius Baer (JBARF.PK, JBAXY.PK) said, subsequent to the closure of an enforcement procedure by the Swiss Financial Markets Authority FINMA against the company, related to the corruption events around the world soccer federation FIFA, the Group continues to pursue the resolution of remaining legacy regulatory and legal matters. Julius Baer noted that the Bank is currently in advanced discussions with the DOJ about reaching a resolution in its investigation of alleged money laundering and corruption involving officials and affiliates of FIFA, which may result in the payment of a double-digit million US dollar amount.

Also, Julius Baer said its Board is planning to propose the distribution of the second part of the 2019 dividend at an extraordinary shareholder meeting on 2 November 2020.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.