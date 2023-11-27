News & Insights

Julius Baer has 606 million francs in exposure to a European group

November 27, 2023 — 01:03 am EST

Written by Noele Illien for Reuters ->

ZURICH, Nov 27 (Reuters) - Julius Baer BAER has nominal exposure amounting to 606 million Swiss francs ($684.36 million), comprising three loans to different entities within a European conglomerate, the Swiss private bank said on Monday.

"The aggregate exposure towards this client group is secured by multiple collateral packages related to commercial real estate and luxury retail and is now subject to a longer-term restructuring," Julius Baer said in a statement.

($1 = 0.8855 Swiss francs)

