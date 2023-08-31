Julius Baer Group Ltd - Registered Shares (JBARF) Price Target Increased by 6.10% to 83.44

The average one-year price target for Julius Baer Group Ltd - Registered Shares (OTC:JBARF) has been revised to 83.44 / share. This is an increase of 6.10% from the prior estimate of 78.64 dated April 6, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 74.75 to a high of 94.72 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 20.84% from the latest reported closing price of 69.05 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 372 funds or institutions reporting positions in Julius Baer Group Ltd - Registered Shares. This is an increase of 9 owner(s) or 2.48% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to JBARF is 0.49%, an increase of 1.68%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.30% to 48,802K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

MRSAX - MFS Research International Fund A holds 3,213K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,147K shares, representing an increase of 33.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JBARF by 34.86% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,779K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,737K shares, representing an increase of 1.52%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JBARF by 13.59% over the last quarter.

PRITX - T. Rowe Price International Stock Fund holds 2,481K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,205K shares, representing a decrease of 29.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JBARF by 13.68% over the last quarter.

FSOSX - Fidelity Series Overseas Fund holds 2,289K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,320K shares, representing a decrease of 1.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JBARF by 7.98% over the last quarter.

MGIAX - MFS International Intrinsic Value Fund A holds 2,203K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,512K shares, representing an increase of 31.36%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JBARF by 33.99% over the last quarter.

