Julius Baer Group Ltd - ADR (JBAXY) Price Target Increased by 7.96% to 28.29

The average one-year price target for Julius Baer Group Ltd - ADR (OTC:JBAXY) has been revised to 28.29 / share. This is an increase of 7.96% from the prior estimate of 26.20 dated August 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 20.15 to a high of 36.97 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 121.88% from the latest reported closing price of 12.75 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 6 funds or institutions reporting positions in Julius Baer Group Ltd - ADR. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 14.29% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to JBAXY is 0.02%, a decrease of 26.03%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 84.91% to 50K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Henry James International Management holds 21K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 21K shares, representing an increase of 1.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JBAXY by 3.89% over the last quarter.

Rhumbline Advisers holds 17K shares.

PMDEX - PMC Diversified Equity Fund Advisor Class Shares holds 11K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Pnc Financial Services Group holds 1K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares, representing an increase of 12.50%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JBAXY by 402.53% over the last quarter.

Russell Investments Group holds 0K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 60.54%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JBAXY by 137.15% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.