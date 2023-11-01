Julius Baer Group Ltd - ADR (JBAXY) Price Target Increased by 13.84% to 32.21

The average one-year price target for Julius Baer Group Ltd - ADR (OTC:JBAXY) has been revised to 32.21 / share. This is an increase of 13.84% from the prior estimate of 28.29 dated October 4, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 23.89 to a high of 41.14 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 176.20% from the latest reported closing price of 11.66 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 7 funds or institutions reporting positions in Julius Baer Group Ltd - ADR. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to JBAXY is 0.02%, a decrease of 20.83%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 81.95% to 57K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Henry James International Management holds 24K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 21K shares, representing an increase of 12.95%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JBAXY by 16.45% over the last quarter.

Rhumbline Advisers holds 17K shares.

PMDEX - PMC Diversified Equity Fund Advisor Class Shares holds 13K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11K shares, representing an increase of 13.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JBAXY by 27.72% over the last quarter.

Paradigm Asset Management Co holds 2K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Pnc Financial Services Group holds 1K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares, representing an increase of 12.50%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JBAXY by 402.53% over the last quarter.

