Julius Baer Group Ltd - ADR (JBAXY) Price Target Decreased by 14.78% to 25.02

The average one-year price target for Julius Baer Group Ltd - ADR (OTC:JBAXY) has been revised to 25.02 / share. This is an decrease of 14.78% from the prior estimate of 29.35 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 16.97 to a high of 34.50 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 92.81% from the latest reported closing price of 12.98 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 7 funds or institutions reporting positions in Julius Baer Group Ltd - ADR. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 40.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to JBAXY is 0.03%, a decrease of 23.19%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.08% to 334K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Todd Asset Management holds 271K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 266K shares, representing an increase of 1.87%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JBAXY by 14.32% over the last quarter.

Henry James International Management holds 21K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 20K shares, representing an increase of 2.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JBAXY by 105,018.30% over the last quarter.

Old National Bancorp holds 16K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16K shares, representing a decrease of 0.64%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JBAXY by 62,262.12% over the last quarter.

Old Mission Capital holds 14K shares.

PMDEX - PMC Diversified Equity Fund Advisor Class Shares holds 11K shares. No change in the last quarter.

