Julius Baer dampens profit expectations

ZURICH, Nov 20 (Reuters) - Julius Baer BAER.S on Monday said it currently does not expect the full year 2023 net profit level to match the one achieved in 2022 due to a rise in credit provisions and a tax rate increase.

Net new money inflows of 10.3 billion Swiss francs ($11.63 billion) were recorded for the first 10 months of the year, said the Swiss bank.

Analysts at Zuercher Kantonalbank had expected 15 billion Swiss francs, with Baer having already reported inflows of 7 billion for the first half of the year.

Assets under management rose 3% to 435 billion Swiss francs during the period, driven mainly by inflows and the strength of the global equity market.

Julius Baer on Monday also provided a credit update.

"As of 19 November 2023, the Group had booked valuation adjustments totalling CHF 82 million (CHF 66 million net of taxes), of which CHF 70 million was booked against the Group’s credit portfolio after 31 October 2023," the company said.

