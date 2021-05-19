Julius Baer confirms targets as AuM grow 8% through April

Julius Baer said it was on track to deliver on financial targets as the Swiss wealth manager posted an 8% rise in assets under management for the first four months of 2021 to 470 billion Swiss francs ($523.9 billion).

"The increase was driven by continued net new money inflows (4% annualised), positive stock market performance, and the softening of the Swiss franc ‒ particularly against the US dollar, euro, and British pound," Switzerland's third-largest listed lender said in a statement on Tuesday .

