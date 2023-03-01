Julius Baer completes share buy-back programme

March 01, 2023 — 01:05 am EST

Written by Noele Illien for Reuters ->

ZURICH, March 1 (Reuters) - Julius Baer BAER.S said on Wednesday it has completed the 400 million Swiss franc ($425.35 million) share buy-back program it launched in March 2022.

As part of the program, the Swiss bank repurchased almost 8 million shares at an average price per share of CHF 51.29. The cancellation of the bought back shares will be proposed at the upcoming Annual General Meeting, the bank said.

($1 = 0.9404 Swiss francs)

