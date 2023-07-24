News & Insights

Julius Baer CEO: We have benefited from Credit Suisse, UBS tie-up

July 24, 2023 — 01:45 am EDT

ZURICH, July 24 (Reuters) - Swiss wealth manager Julius Baer BAER.S has benefited from Credit Suisse's takeover by UBS UBSG.S, its chief executive said as the bank presented results on Monday, pointing to a pick-up in net new money and hiring of new talent.

"Yes we have been able to benefit from CS and from UBS," CEO Philipp Rickenbacher said in a call with journalists on Monday.

Rickenbacher, when asked about the bank's own acquisition plans, said that Julius Baer was looking at organic growth as its "plan A."

