Julius Baer CEO: We have benefited from Credit Suisse, UBS tie-up

ZURICH, July 24 (Reuters) - Swiss wealth manager Julius Baer BAER.S has benefited from Credit Suisse's takeover by UBS UBSG.S, its chief executive said as the bank presented results on Monday, pointing to a pick-up in net new money and hiring of new talent.

"Yes we have been able to benefit from CS and from UBS," CEO Philipp Rickenbacher said in a call with journalists on Monday.

Rickenbacher, when asked about the bank's own acquisition plans, said that Julius Baer was looking at organic growth as its "plan A."

(Reporting by Noele Illien; editing by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi)

