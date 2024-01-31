News & Insights

US Markets

Julius Baer CEO Rickenbacher set to step down - source

Credit: REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

January 31, 2024 — 10:48 am EST

Written by Oliver Hirt and Noele Illien for Reuters ->

By Oliver Hirt and Noele Illien

ZURICH, Jan 31 (Reuters) - Julius Baer BAER.S chief executive Philipp Rickenbacher is set to step down, a source with knowledge of the matter said on Wednesday, as the Swiss wealth manager deals with the fallout from its exposure to collapsed property group Signa.

Board-level discussions on Rickenbacher's future are ongoing, the source added, speaking on the condition of anonymity.

Rickenbacher did not immediately respond to requests for comment. A spokesperson for Julius Baer declined to comment.

Reuters could not immediately establish how Rickenbacher may be replaced.

(Reporting by Oliver Hirt and Noele Illien; additional reporting by Elisa Martinuzzi. Editing by Tommy Reggiori Wilkes)

((thomas.wilkes@tr.com; +44 (0) 7769 955711;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.