Julius Baer CEO Rickenbacher set to step down - source

By Oliver Hirt and Noele Illien

ZURICH, Jan 31 (Reuters) - Julius Baer BAER.S chief executive Philipp Rickenbacher is set to step down, a source with knowledge of the matter said on Wednesday, as the Swiss wealth manager deals with the fallout from its exposure to collapsed property group Signa.

Board-level discussions on Rickenbacher's future are ongoing, the source added, speaking on the condition of anonymity.

Rickenbacher did not immediately respond to requests for comment. A spokesperson for Julius Baer declined to comment.

Reuters could not immediately establish how Rickenbacher may be replaced.

(Reporting by Oliver Hirt and Noele Illien; additional reporting by Elisa Martinuzzi. Editing by Tommy Reggiori Wilkes)

