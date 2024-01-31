Julius Baer CEO Rickenbacher set to leave the Swiss bank -source

By Oliver Hirt and Noele Illien

ZURICH, Jan 31 (Reuters) - Julius Baer BAER.S CEO Philipp Rickenbacher is set to leave, a source with knowledge of the matter said, with the Swiss bank's board discussing his future on Wednesday.

Rickenbacher, who has led Julius Baer since 2019, did not immediately respond to requests for comment. A spokesperson for Julius Baer declined to comment.

Board-level discussions on Rickenbacher's future are ongoing, said the source, speaking on condition of anonymity, as Julius Baer deals with the fallout from its exposure to collapsed property group Signa.

Julius Baer has been under pressure for months over the company's ties to Signa, which is controlled by Austrian magnate Rene Benko and last year declared insolvency.

Analysts have estimated Julius Baer's losses in relation to Signa at around 400 million Swiss francs ($463 million), and a Swiss newspaper last week said it was set to announce a writeoff of around this amount when it reports results on Thursday.

Bloomberg, citing people familiar with the matter, earlier reported that Julius Baer was discussing replacing one or more members of its senior leadership team, including Rickenbacher.

Julius Baer's shares have fallen about 14% since November when it revealed it had a 606 million franc exposure - the largest in its private debt loan book - to a European conglomerate. It has declined to confirm if the client is Signa.

Switzerland's financial regulator, FINMA, launched an investigation into the bank over its risk controls, Bloomberg reported in December. FINMA declined to comment on Wednesday.

