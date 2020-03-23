Julius Baer CEO Philipp Rickenbacher Gets CHF 4.41 Mln As FY19 Compensation

(RTTNews) - Julius Baer Group (JBARF.PK, JBAXY.PK) announced that its Chief Executive Officer Philipp Rickenbacher's compensation for fiscal 2019 was 4.41 million Swiss francs.

Rickenbacher, who took charge on September 1, 2019, succeeding Bernhard Hodler, received base salary of 967 thousand francs, while his performance units were 1.80 million francs.

Hodler, who continued in an advisory capacity at Group level, received 3.65 million francs, down from last year's 6.16 million francs.

Total compensation in aggregate to the members of the Executive Board was 19.78 million francs, down from prior year's 20.60 million francs.

