Markets

Julius Baer Appoints Chin Lit YEE As Head South East Asia - Quick Facts

April 13, 2023 — 06:31 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Julius Baer (JBARF.PK, JBAXY.PK) has appointed Chin Lit YEE as the new Head South East Asia and Yee Kim TAN as Singapore Branch Manager. The appointments will be effective as of 13 April 2023. Benjamin SIM will continue as Deputy Branch Manager and COO Singapore.

Yee was most recently Group Head South East Asia at the Bank. Prior to joining Julius Baer in 2015, he had worked with Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank and J.P. Morgan.

The new responsibility supplements Yee Kim TAN's current roles as Greater China (Singapore) Location Head and Group Head.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.