Julius Baer Appoints Chin Lit YEE As Head South East Asia - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Julius Baer (JBARF.PK, JBAXY.PK) has appointed Chin Lit YEE as the new Head South East Asia and Yee Kim TAN as Singapore Branch Manager. The appointments will be effective as of 13 April 2023. Benjamin SIM will continue as Deputy Branch Manager and COO Singapore.

Yee was most recently Group Head South East Asia at the Bank. Prior to joining Julius Baer in 2015, he had worked with Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank and J.P. Morgan.

The new responsibility supplements Yee Kim TAN's current roles as Greater China (Singapore) Location Head and Group Head.

