Julius Baer agrees in principal to settle FIFA corruption case

John Revill Reuters
ZURICH, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Julius Baer BAER.S has made an agreement with the U.s. Department of Justice to settle allegations over its role in corruption surrounding soccer body FIFA, the private bank said on Monday.

The bank has taken a provision of $79.7 million to cover any expected fines after agreeing in principal to a three-year deferred prosecution agreement. Julius Baer said it expects a final resolution of the matter "shortly."

