Julius Baer acquires stake in China-based GROW investment group

ZURICH, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Swiss wealth manager Julius Baer BAER.S said on Wednesday it was making a low-double-digit-million U.S. dollar equity investment in GROW, a China-based domestic asset management company.

"With this partnership, Julius Baer takes a first step into onshore China and at the same time, GROW's clients will gain access to Julius Baer's global investment expertise," the Swiss bank said in a statement.

