Julius Baer: 10-month AuM Up 12%; FY24 Net Profit To Significantly Exceed Prior Year

November 21, 2024 — 04:39 am EST

(RTTNews) - Julius Baer Group Ltd. (JBARF.PK, JBAXY.PK) reported that, in the first ten months of 2024, AuM rose to 480 billion Swiss francs, a year-to-date increase of 12%. Total client assets reached 570 billion Swiss francs. The company said the increase in AuM was driven by strong stock markets as well as solid net inflows of 11 billion francs. The Group's CET1 capital ratio improved to 16.7%. In the first ten months of 2024, the gross margin decreased to 83 basis points. In the first ten months of 2024, the number of relationship managers grew by 46 full-time equivalents to 1,389.

The Group currently expects that IFRS net profit for 2024 will significantly exceed the one achieved in fiscal 2023.

The Group confirmed that Stefan Bollinger, new CEO, will join Julius Baer on 9 January 2025.

