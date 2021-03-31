Julius Baer: FINMA Lifts Ban On Acquisitions

(RTTNews) - Julius Baer Group Ltd. (JBARF.PK, JBAXY.PK) Wednesday said it has received information that the Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority FINMA has lifted the ban imposed in February 2020 on the execution of acquisitions that lead to a significant increase in operating risks and in organisational complexity.

FINMA last year had said that it found Julius Baer fell significantly short in combating money laundering between 2009 and early 2018. The shortcomings were related to alleged cases of corruption linked to PDVSA, an oil company, and FIFA, the world soccer federation.

The company now said the FINMA's latest decision is based on a status report from FINMA's mandated auditor, which is supervising the implementation of the measures ordered by FINMA and the Bank's own measures.

FINMA will continue to closely accompany Julius Baer until the full implementation of these measures.

Julius Baer said it "welcomes the lifting of the ban on complex acquisitions given the significant progress the Bank has made in strengthening its company-wide risk management, particularly with regard to money laundering prevention."

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.