Julex Capital Macro Chartbook – November 2020

Vaccine progress drove stocks higher as value outperformed growth and small caps outperformed large caps. Only energy, financial, and real estate companies are negative on the year. While the United States is one of the top-performing developed markets in 2020, the last three months have been kinder to European and Asian countries. Corporate Profits are back at record highs, and the lack of anticipated inflation has pushed gold off its all-time highs. These and other economic topics are examined in November’s edition of Julex’s Monthly Macro Chart Book.

Click here to read the chartbook.

