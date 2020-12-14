ETFs

Julex Capital Macro Chartbook – November 2020

Contributor
editor@etftrends.com (ETF Trends) ETF Trends
Published

Vaccine progress drove stocks higher as value outperformed growth and small caps outperformed large caps. Only energy, financial, and real estate companies are negative on the year. While the United States is one of the top-performing developed markets in 2020, the last three months have been kinder to European and Asian countries.  Corporate Profits are back at record highs, and the lack of anticipated inflation has pushed gold off its all-time highs. These and other economic topics are examined in November’s edition of Julex’s Monthly Macro Chart Book.

Click here to read the chartbook.
[wce_code id=192]

Read more on ETFtrends.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest ETFs Videos

    Ed Coughlin at Women in ETFs

    Ed Coughlin, Director of Trading Services at Nasdaq joins the panel for Women in ETFs to discuss ETFs and Market Volatility.

    Dec 1, 2020

    ETF Trends

    Learn More

    More from ETF Trends

    Explore ETFs

    Explore

    Most Popular