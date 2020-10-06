ETFs

Julex Capital Macro Chart Book – September 2020

Pandemic fears, social unrest, and political uncertainty drove a small sell-off. Home sales increased more than 12% thanks to low mortgage rates and an influx of housing starts. Partially due to a decreasing labor force, unemployment dropped below 8%. These and other economic topics are examined in September’s edition of Julex’s Monthly Macro Chart Book.

