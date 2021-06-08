ETFs

Julex Capital Macro Chart Book – May 2021

Contributor
editor@etftrends.com (ETF Trends) ETF Trends
Published

Unemployment dipped below 6%, the monthly trade deficit reached its largest level in recent memory, and energy-adjusted inflation crept above 3% for the first time in over 15 years. These and other economic topics are examined in May’s edition of Julex’s Monthly Macro Chart Book.

Click here to read the chartbook.

[wce_code id=192]

Read more on ETFtrends.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    ETF Trends

    Learn More

    More from ETF Trends

    Explore ETFs

    Explore

    Most Popular