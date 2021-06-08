Julex Capital Macro Chart Book – May 2021

Unemployment dipped below 6%, the monthly trade deficit reached its largest level in recent memory, and energy-adjusted inflation crept above 3% for the first time in over 15 years. These and other economic topics are examined in May’s edition of Julex’s Monthly Macro Chart Book.

Click here to read the chartbook.

[wce_code id=192]

