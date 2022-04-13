ETFs

Julex Capital Macro Chart Book – March 2022

editor@etftrends.com (ETF Trends) ETF Trends
The Fed was forced to raise rates as inflation continued its assault on consumers. Commodities were once again the top performing asset class as oil climbed to over $120/barrel. As borrowing costs increased, the monthly trade balance reached an all-time low. These and other economic topics are examined in March’s edition of Julex’s Monthly Macro Chart Book.

Click here to read the chartbook. 

