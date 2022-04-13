Julex Capital Macro Chart Book – March 2022

The Fed was forced to raise rates as inflation continued its assault on consumers. Commodities were once again the top performing asset class as oil climbed to over $120/barrel. As borrowing costs increased, the monthly trade balance reached an all-time low. These and other economic topics are examined in March’s edition of Julex’s Monthly Macro Chart Book.

Click here to read the chartbook.

